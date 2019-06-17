The Many Faces Of Black Therapist: Identities Revealed!

On May 6th, I wrote an article entitled “The faces of Black Therapist,” which featured a black therapist photo shoot, created by a group of therapist led by Kia Holloway MS, LPC. The article went viral with over 400 likes and countless shares, the article quickly circulated proving that there are supporters of making Black Therapist more visible. There was only one problem, the article featured only the names of those who helped come up with the idea, so here is the full list of Therapist, and their titles as it relates to the final picture!

Top left right

1.Kenneth Ginlack LCSW, CSAC, ICS

2.Arnitta Holliman MS, LPC

3.Denise Tucker MFT-IT

4.Carla Nealy MS, LPC, CSAC

5.Shannon Bryant APSW, CSAC, CS-IT

6.Toni Tavita Martinez MS, LPC-IT

7.Victoria Jackson MSW, LCSW

8.Tarus Burton MS, LPC

9.Erica King MS, LPC-IT

10.Dr. LaKeia Jones PhD, LPC, CSAC

11.Marrika Rodgers MS, LPC-IT

12.Deavon Collins MS, LPC-IT

13.Patricia Taylor MS, LPC

14.Kweku Akyirefi (Ramel Smith) PhD, LP

15.Sha’Juan Kennedy MA, LPC-IT

16.Sara Saunders MS, LPC-IT, SAC-IT, NCC

17.Hope Jackson MS, LPC-IT

18.Tanszar Veal MS, LPC, CSAC, CS-IT, NCC

19.LaKiesha Russel MS, LPC

20.Khalio Borum MS

Bottom left to right

21.Patricia Liddell MS, LPC-IT

22.Thomasina Jenkins LCSW, CSAC, ICS

23.Kia Holloway MS, LPC

24.Dr. Starlette Biddle PhD, LPC