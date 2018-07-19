The Salvation Army To Celebrate Christmas In July

Red Kettles will be out at select Pick ‘N Save’s, Miller Park

MILWAUKEE COUNTY – The Salvation Army is bringing Christmas in July to Milwaukee County. Christmas in July, which will be held from July 23 to July 28, is a week dedicated to community awareness and fundraising.

During that week, residents of Milwaukee County will see The Salvation Army’s iconic red kettles out at the following locations throughout the city:

– Pick ‘N Save, 250 W Holt Milwaukee, WI 53207

– Pick ‘N Save, 3701 S 27th Milwaukee, WI. 53221

– Pick ‘N Save, 7201 S 76th Street Franklin, WI 53132

– Pick ‘N Save, 7780 S Lovers Lane Rd Franklin, WI 53132

– Pick ‘N Save, 4279 S 76th Street Greenfield, WI 53220

– Pick ‘N Save, 2320 W Ryan Rd Oak Creek, WI 53154

– Pick ‘N Save, 8770 S Howell Avenue Oak Creek, WI 53154

– Pick ‘N Save, 2625 S 108th West Allis, WI 53227

“The Red Kettle Campaign during Christmas has historically been the The Salvation Army’s primary fundraiser, with proceeds going directly to help families and individuals in need throughout the entire year, not just at Christmas,” said Major Steve Merritt, Divisional Commander for The Salvation Army of Wisconsin & Upper Michigan. “With the increase in financial requests made to The Salvation Army and need for community care year round, Christmas in July will help provide financial assistance for more families right now.”

Christmas in July will also include one major fundraising event. In partnership with The Milwaukee Brewers, The Salvation Army will have bell ringers and kettles outside Miller Park prior to the Brewers vs. Nationals game on Wednesday, July 25.

If you would like to VOLUNTEER to ring bells this July, please visit RegisterToRing.com and enter your city or zip code to find a kettle closest to you.

If you would like to DONATE to the Christmas in July campaign, visit salar.my/christmasinjuly or text keyword ChristmasInJuly to 41444.

MORE VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES:

Shifts are now open for Christmas Family Feast, the Prison Toy Program and Toy Shop. If you are interested, please apply online at: salar.my/SAMKEVols

ABOUT THE SALVATION ARMY:

The Salvation Army, an evangelical part of the universal Christian church, has been supporting those in need in His name without discrimination since 1865. Nearly 33 million Americans receive assistance from The Salvation Army each year through the broadest array of social services that range from providing food for the hungry, relief for disaster victims, assistance for the disabled, outreach to the elderly and ill, clothing and shelter to the homeless and opportunities for underprivileged children. The Salvation Army tracks the level of need across the country with the Human Needs Index (Human NeedsIndex.org). Locally, 87 cents of every dollar raised is used to support programs and services in Milwaukee County.