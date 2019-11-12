The Salvation Army To Host Red Kettle Kick Off

Red kettles will be out in Milwaukee County from November 15 to December 24

MILWAUKEE – The Salvation Army of Milwaukee County will kick off its 2019 Red Kettle Campaign on Friday, November 15.

The annual kick off will take place from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. at the Milwaukee Public Market. A full breakfast, courtesy of the Milwaukee Public Market, is free and open to the public.

The kickoff will include remarks from:

Tom Barrett, the Mayor of Milwaukee (invited)

Major Steve Woodard, Coordinator for The Salvation Army of Milwaukee County

Amanda Porterfield, the 2019 Red Kettle Chair

Coreen Zell and Rebecca Klopf, three-time Celebrity Belling Ringing Champions, will serve as emcees

Tinker, a miniature bell ringing horse, will also make an appearance.

The Red Kettle Campaign is the largest fundraising event for The Salvation Army of Milwaukee County. Nearly $3.6 million was collected in 2018. Donations at the 120 red kettles in Milwaukee County help provide winter coats for kids and adults, toys for Christmas, a warm and safe place for the homeless, summer meals, food for three food pantries, backpacks and school supplies, and disaster services, to name a few.

There are several ways to help give back throughout the season:

Sign up to be a bell ringer at RegistertoRing.com

Sign up to volunteer at any of our holiday programs

Mail in a donation: The Salvation Army, 11315 W. Watertown Plank Road, Wauwatosa, WI 53226

Text MKE to 24365

Donate online at SAMilwaukee.org

About The Salvation Army:

The Salvation Army, an evangelical part of the universal Christian church, has been supporting those in need in His name without discrimination since 1865. Nearly 33 million Americans receive assistance from The Salvation Army each year through the broadest array of social services that range from providing food for the hungry, relief for disaster victims, assistance for the disabled, outreach to the elderly and ill, clothing and shelter to the homeless and opportunities for underprivileged children. The Salvation Army tracks the level of need across the country with the Human Needs Index (Human NeedsIndex.org). Locally, 87 cents of every dollar raised is used to support programs and services in Milwaukee County.