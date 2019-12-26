The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign Still Needs Your Help

The Red Kettle Campaign in Milwaukee County is nearing its goal, but is still short. As of December 24 the community has generously donated $2.6 million. The 2019 campaign goal is $3.7 million.



While most of The Salvation Army’s bell ringers will stop collecting donations on December 24, some kettles will be out until December 28. The campaign will end on December 31.

“It is critical that we meet our goal in order to keep our programs and services that provide food, shelter, clothing and other assistance for families in need,” said Major Steve Woodard, Coordinator for The Salvation Army of Milwaukee County. “Eighty-seven cents of every dollar raised is used to support programs and services in Milwaukee County.”



How You Can Help:

By mail, send in a check: The Salvation Army, 11315 W. Watertown Plank Road, Wauwatosa, WI 53226

Text “MKE” to 24365

Donate online at SAMilwaukee.org

###

About The Salvation Army:

The Salvation Army, an evangelical part of the universal Christian church, has been supporting those in need in His name without discrimination since 1865. Nearly 33 million Americans receive assistance from The Salvation Army each year through the broadest array of social services that range from providing food for the hungry, relief for disaster victims, assistance for the disabled, outreach to the elderly and ill, clothing and shelter to the homeless and opportunities for underprivileged children. The Salvation Army tracks the level of need across the country with the Human Needs Index (Human NeedsIndex.org). Locally, 87 cents of every dollar raised is used to support programs and services in Milwaukee County.