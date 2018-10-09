The Women’s Center Leads Community Efforts During Domestic Violence Awareness Month

“Take Action. Support Survivors. End Domestic Violence Now.”

WAUKESHA, Wis. – The Women’s Center encourages the community to take action this month to show support for survivors, honor those who have lost their lives to domestic violence, and come together as a community to break the cycle of violence.

Nearly 1 in 4 women and 1 in 7 men have been victims of severe physical violence in the United States. On a typical day, more than 20,000 calls are placed to domestic violence hotlines nationwide. The Women’s Center answered 7,300 calls to its 24-Hour Hotline in 2017, and is experiencing a 40% increase in calls this year.

Executive Director Angela Mancuso stated, “We have seen a significant increase in demand for our services — 2018 has been a particularly violent year in Milwaukee and Waukesha. Every one of us has a role to play in changing these statistics and ending domestic violence. We know we are making a difference, but we cannot do it alone. We need our community to help and take action in order to affect change.”

The Women’s Center has coordinated the following opportunities for community members and media to take action and become involved:

Display Domestic Violence Awareness Month (DVAM) kits including brochures, awareness ribbons, bracelets, magnets, a calendar of events, and other informational materials to support awareness efforts. Contact The Women’s Center at 262.522.3813 to request materials. To see a full calendar and list of DVAM events for the month, visit: www.twcwaukesha.org.

Attend a screening of Mariska Hargitay’s Joyful Heart Foundation’s documentary of “I AM EVIDENCE” at Carroll University on October 9, 7:00pm, in Shattuck Recital Hall. Presented by in partnership with Carroll, The Women’s Center and The Office of Crime Victim Services, there will be a brief discussion and Q&A with The Women’s Center’s staff for students and community members to talk about and process the documentary.

See purple light displays in Waukesha for the “Light the Way” campaign at Les Park Pavilion and Youmans Park from October 15-20. In addition to these, local Waukesha businesses will also be displaying purple lights. Bulbs are sold at Tomchek ACE hardware and a portion of all proceeds from purple bulb sales will be donated back to The Women’s Center.

Honor and remember those who have lost their lives to domestic violence through a powerful display of life-sized purple silhouettes on the front grounds of The Women’s Center and the Waukesha Police Department throughout the month of October. The presence of this display is a stark and sobering reminder of the presence of domestic violence in this community we all share. Each life-sized figure is a silent witness bearing a date of death due to domestic violence. Each figure has a name. Each figure was a member of this community. The Waukesha Police Department and The Women’s Center partner to put out a call together for “Not One More.”

The Women’s Center is sponsoring the film “ON HER SHOULDERS” at the Milwaukee Film Festival. The film is about 2018 Nobel Peace Prize winner Nadia Murad, who was kidnapped at the age of 21 and enslaved by ISIS. Heralded as “a profound and inspiring portrait of quiet poise in the face of unimaginable pressure,” the film will be shown October 19, 23, and 26 (https://mkefilm.org/festival). Members from The Women’s Center staff will be on hand on October 19 at the Jan Serr Studio Cinema before the 3:30 showing.

Wear Purple on October 18th for “Purple Thursday” in support of survivors. Share photos of yourself, your school or your business wearing purple and use the hashtags #purplethursday and #enddomesticviolencenow, while tagging @TheWomensCenterInc on Facebook, @thewomenscenter on Instagram, or @TWCWaukesha on Twitter.

As the only agency in Waukesha County providing supportive services to those impacted by domestic and sexual violence, child abuse, and trafficking, The Women’s Center is proud to be a community leader in advocating for survivors and invites the public to join the conversation.

“We want everyone to know that help is always available through our 24-Hour Hotline at 262.542.3828. When a survivor makes the difficult decision to reach out for support, they will be welcomed and respected at The Women’s Center,” stated Mancuso.

About The Women’s Center

Founded in 1977, The Women’s Center serves adult and child survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, child abuse, and trafficking. The Women’s Center offers free and comprehensive programming including: emergency shelter & 24-Hour Hotline; legal advocacy; family counseling; domestic violence, sexual assault and abuse counseling; substance abuse and mental health support; transitional living; community education and violence prevention; and employment counseling and life-skills development.