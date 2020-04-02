THIS IS DEADLY SERIOUS!

Black political figures urge community to stay-at-home, and closure of non-essential businesses as number of Black MKE COVID-19 patients soar

Compiled by MCJ

Editorial Staff

“The coronavirus pandemic is deadly serious, and all Milwaukee residents need to start getting the message immediately,” said Ald. Russell W. Stamper, II in urging residents to adhere to Gov. Tony Evers’ “Stay-at-Home” order.

It’s a message Stamper wants residents in his district and the city’s Black community as a whole to take more seriously.

Why?

“The deadly coronavirus (COVID-19) is spreading fast among Milwaukee’s African American population, and it has already claimed the lives of several African American men here,” said Stamper in a statement.

“But those deaths—and a strict citywide Stay-at-Home order—don’t seem to be getting the attention of enough people in the community.”

Despite the governor’s order last week Tuesday, and the city health department the day before imposing a city-wide order to stay-at-home, there has been a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases, especially among the city’s Black men, as reported in the March 25 edition of the MCJ.

At the time of the initial Community Journal article, there were 158 total confirmed coronavirus cases in the city. The majority of that number were middle-aged African American men, the majority of whom lived on the predominately Black north side.

Among the Black men to fall victim to the virus was state Rep. David Bowen who, recently tested positive.

Bowen learned he had come in contact with a fellow local elected official who had tested positive for COVID-19, and immediately went into quarantine. Test results confirmed he had contracted the illness.

“Had I known of my status even earlier, I would have reduced my exposure to others who may potentially have gotten the virus from me,” Bowen said in a press statement printed in the March 25 MCJ.

“Even If you are young and typically healthy, it’s even more important that you heed the call to stay home, take care of your family, and not spread the virus to others who are vulnerable.”

The only notable woman to contract the virus is Cong. Gwen Moore, who confirmed she was exposed to the illness in a recent statement. She had been informed that she came into contact with someone who tested positive for the illness.

Though she had no physical contact with the individual and was told her risk for contracting COVID-19 was low and she had not showed any symptoms, Moore nonetheless followed the guidelines from public health officials and self-quarantined to protect others from potential exposure.

“I understand that everyone cannot afford to self-quarantine for fear of losing their jobs and falling behind in bills,” Moore said in a statement.

“Not every job can be done remotely. The economic reality many Americans face is why I joined the House in passing the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, which would guarantee free testing, strengthen unemployment benefits, and provide paid leave.”

Another notable to fall ill from the virus is not a politician but a minister. Pastor Greg Lewis, the head of Pastor’s United, has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.

During the Stay-at-Home order, all public and private gatherings of any number of people occurring outside a single household or living unit are prohibited, except for a few limited purposes. Nothing in the order prohibits the gathering of members of a household or living unit.

Stamper warned anyone who doesn’t heed the order to stay home will face severe consequences. He revealed Milwaukee Police will begin enforcing the Stay-at-Home order where needed, especially when they see people congregating and conducting “business as usual” in violation of the order.

The MPD reported problems with compliance have been especially bad on the north side, especially in the 15 district, which Stamper represents on the Common Council.

Seventh District Ald. Khalif Rainey agreed with Stamper and urged residents—especially in his district—to take the order seriously and remain home.

“I implore all residents to stay at home unless it is absolutely necessary to leave,” Rainey said in a press statement. “I particularly want to encourage residents near St. Joseph’s and the Sherman Park area to abide by these orders, as those places have seen the greatest concentration of positive cases.”

Noting the closing of all non-essential businesses in Los Angeles by its mayor, Rainey called on city Health Commissioner Jeanette Kowalik to create a process whereby non-essential Milwaukee businesses that have been ignoring the order to close will be served first with a notice warning of a shut-off of power and water until further notice.

The alderman added a non-essential business that stays open could be the source (unwittingly) of hundreds of new COVID-19 infections—and an unknown number of deaths.

“I find it incredibly selfish and reckless for any non-essential business to continue to operate during the deadly coronavirus emergency,” he said.

“I believe shutting off the lights and the water to scofflaw businesses is one key option Milwaukee must pursue.”

“The north side and the seventh district are at the epicenter of the city’s COVID-19 outbreak, and by (population) percentage of virus spread, Milwaukee is unfortunately in the top eight in the nation, and numerous individuals from Milwaukee have already died of the disease.”

Moore also urged north side residents to adhere to the orders.

“It is crucial that people comply with this emergency order to help slow the spread of COVID-19 here in Wisconsin,” said the congresswoman in a recent E-newsletter.

The lawmakers again stressed residents who do go outside their homes to go to the store, walk a pet, go to the pharmacy, a doctor, or to an essential job, utilize safe practices such as social distancing of six-feet when walking or on public transportation.

“As a city we need to do everything we can and use every tool at our disposal to stop the spread of the virus,” Rainey said.