This Week Starts Stimulus Payments!

Since the announcement of the stimulus package, there has been numerous rumors swirling around. Most have focused on the time frame in which Americans can expect their refunds, direct deposit versus checks, and what needs to be done to receive.

In regards to timeframe: Americans who have not already filed a tax return for 2019, or 2018, will start to see deposits starting 04/09. That date is also exclusive to taxpayers who provided the direct deposit information. Those who did not will start to see mailed checks 04/24, depending on income. Those on social security will see those payments go straight to them, with out having to file a return. For individuals who have no filed, or do not usually file, turbo tax has teamed up with the IRS to provide a portal to register file a simpler return, or input your direct deposit information if you are not eligible to file. Visit turbo tax website for more information. Stay safe stay inside!