Time to turn out the lights on businesses not following the COVID-19 Stay-at-Home order

Statement of Alderman Khalif J. Rainey

March 30, 2020

Last week the Mayor of Los Angeles issued an order to have water and power shut off to non-essential businesses that were staying open despite government emergency orders that they be closed.

Today I have asked Milwaukee Health Department Commissioner Dr. Jeanette Kowalik to include this same directive as part of her stay-at-home order for the City of Milwaukee. I have asked Commissioner Kowalik to create a process whereby non-essential businesses that have been ignoring the order to close will be served first with a notice that warns of the power and water shut-off.

Those that refuse to close will then have all power and water service turned off until further notice.

I find it incredibly selfish and reckless for any non-essential business to continue to operate during the deadly coronavirus (COVID-19) emergency. The north side and the 7th District are at the epicenter of the city’s COVID-19 outbreak, and by (population) percentage of virus spread, Milwaukee is unfortunately in the top eight in the nation, and numerous individuals from Milwaukee have already died of the disease. A non-essential business that stays open could be the source (unwittingly) of hundreds of new COVID-19 infections, and who knows how many possible deaths.

As a city we need to do everything we can and use every tool at our disposal to stop the spread of the virus, and I believe shutting off the lights and the water to scofflaw businesses is one key option Milwaukee must pursue.