TODAY’S TMJ4 and WUWM to Host First Broadcast Debate Of Wisconsin Republican U.S. Senate Candidates

MILWAUKEE – The University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee’s Mainstage Theatre will be the setting for the first broadcast debate in the Wisconsin race for U.S. Senate. All five Republican candidates have agreed to participate – Charles Barman, George Lucia, Griffin Jones, Kevin Nicholson and Leah Vukmir.

The debate will air live on Thursday, July 26 from 6:00-7:00pm on TODAY’S TMJ4 (WTMJ-TV) and WUWM-FM and simulcast on WGBA-TV (Green Bay). Additional media partners for the debate include WisPolitics, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and USA Today Network.

TODAY’S TMJ4 news anchors Charles Benson and Shannon Sims, along with WUWM’s MitchTeich, will moderate the debate.

Following the one hour televised debate, an additional 30 minutes of content with the candidates will air live on WUWM radio and stream, live on wuwm.com, tmj4.com, nbc26.com, WisPolitics.com and jsonline.com.