Truth Is: A Poem for Sandra Parks

Monday on the 2700 block of North Avenue, Sandra Parks a beautiful 13 year of girl was shot while in her bedroom. The eighth grader was known for her caring spirit and strong dislike for violence, even winning an award for a poem called Our Truth. To pay homage, I wrote one in response to some of the things she addressed in her poem:

The Truth is we never met but my heart hurts, I feel it in my chest

Your spirit was radiant can tell by your pics, you did not hold back your feelings so here the truth is

When I read your poem I could not help but think how a 13 year old girl is so much smarter then me

At 13 my mind was flooded with getting more action figures, but before 13 you tried to figure out how to get less action from gun triggers

You spoke of hope and change being lost in poor decisions, and how we shall overcome has become a false statement wrapped up in pure fiction

When I read it I said my God this young lady was a problem, then I smiled and thought about how you’re sitting in Heaven with no problems

You spoke of being the future and how we all should seek purpose how we all have a meaning and none us our worthless

I have to say that hit me hard I just learned that this year, that walking in your true purpose is how you smile ear to ear

So what could have been the purpose for you to pass away so young? So many are battling with that question not understanding the victory was won

Truth is you will never be forgotten you will never again feel depressed, because you’re surrounded in love your nights pillow is Gods chest

Sandra parks your were beautiful smart your words provided the wounded with crutches,

Truth is I want to hear your take on a lot of things, so when I get to Heaven lets discuss it

Rest in Heaven Angel