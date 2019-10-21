Turn Your Talents into Side Hustles

Christmas is on the way and so are your monthly bills. Go figure right? Well, it’s that season and now is the time to plan accordingly if you haven’t already.

I’m sure the kids and loved ones have been doing their best to drop hints and make lists of the things that they would like to have this holiday season. As November approaches the pressure is on. How do you handle it? Well, let’s explore a few options.

If you haven’t been saving properly, you may be considering letting some bills fall behind temporarily to make things work. But I’d like to offer another possibility for you. Instead of stretching your money find quick and simple ways to make a little extra money weekly.

Many times you have natural talents and hobbies that you could turn into additional capital. For instance, if you like to cook you could prepare a big meal and offer it to your friends and family members for a small donation. If you paint or draw, you could begin to create portraits or cards and sell them to your friends and loved ones. You could start a blog if you like to write or an online webinar if you have valuable information to deliver.

I researched the number 1 side hustles in America and I found some interesting ones that could make a difference in your holiday budget this year.

Here’s a few:

1. Sell items on EBay or Craigslist

Get rid of some old slightly used junk. Out with the old and in with the new.

2. Sell services on Fiverr

Whether you’re a professional or artist. Put your work to work!

3. Drive for Lyft or Uber

I mean honestly what’s better than getting in your car and pressing a button?

4. Walk Dogs

Find neighbors in your community that need a little extra help with walking the dog. It might be chilly but you will live.

5. Get a Part-Time Job

Many stores are hiring and need help!

6. Mentor a Child

Offer additional help to the youth for affordable prices

7. Host an event

Get creative. Spend a little for a great return on investment.

8. Become a personal chef

Are you really a good cook? Market your services online, don’t forget to use social media!

9. Become a Nanny or Babysitter

Look at your calendar and plan kids night days and let your friends know all about it. 1 night a week with a few additional kids couldn’t be that bad right? (Chuckling)

10. Use your talents

Braid hair; cut hair; style people; do resumes; do interior design projects; manage social media; pass out flyers; book gigs; make candles; make jewelry; the list goes on.

Whatever you do, don’t go broke this Christmas. Don’t put yourself in a financial bond. Get creative. You would be surprised how great you will be at it.