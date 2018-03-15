UNCF to host Milwaukee Mayor’s Ball

Securing Quality Education for the Next Generation of Leaders

MILWAUKEE (March 15, 2018) More than 300 business, civic and education leaders from across Wisconsin are expected to attend the second annual UNCF Milwaukee Mayor’s Masked Ball on March 17 at the Milwaukee Art Museum at 6 p.m. The event, hosted by the Honorable Tom Barrett, will help provide scholarship funds for area students and operating support to UNCF’s 37- member institutions.

“With the continuous support of Mayor Barrett and the Wisconsin community, UNCF can make a tremendous impact on the lives of our young people,” said Michael Cox, regional development director, UNCF. “Now more than ever, we must continue to come together to provide resources to the next generation of leaders–securing better futures for us all.”

There is one Masked Award recipient for 2018 who will be honored for her dedication and support of UNCF’s work and her commitment to advancing higher education. The 2018 Masked Award honoree is Danae D. Davis, executive director of Milwaukee Succeeds.

Melinda Davenport, WISN-12 news anchor, will be mistress of ceremonies for the ball, which will feature elegant dining and dancing. Milwaukee’s favorite Chris Crain will provide the entertainment for the evening. The event is made possible by presenting sponsor, Rockwell Automation along with donors Potawatomi Hotel & Casino, Johnson Controls, Brewers Community Foundation, BMO Harris Bank, WE Energies, Milwaukee Fatherhood Initiative and SC Johnson: A Family Company.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit http://www.uncf.org/milwaukeem mb or contact Julietta Henry at 414.975.9543; [email protected]