UNCOM Announces 11th Annual Walk for Health & Wellness

Event Promises Fun and Fitness for Milwaukee’s Urban Families

(Milwaukee, WI) September 12, 2018 — Join the United Neighborhood Centers of Milwaukee for its 11th Annual Walk for Wellness, Friday, September 21, 4-7 p.m. at Kadish Park, 909 E. North Avenue.This year’s walk will take a 1.5k route overlooking the beautiful Riverwest area. Walkers will head east on East Reservoir Avenue to East Garfield Avenue, west on East Garfield Avenue to North Bremen Street, north on North Bremen Street to East North Avenue, south on East North Avenue for approximately 1 block where participants will return to Kadish Park for the remainder of the walk. Once the walk is over, participants can enjoy live music, food and educational resources and fun.

“Helping Milwaukee’s urban families stay healthy is key to building strong neighborhoods,” said UNCOM’s Executive Director, Michelle Hinton. ‘Last year we had more than 500 walkers, this year we want to see twice as many participants. With the support we received from the Zilber Neighborhood Initiative for the past ten years, we want to continue to show Milwaukee’s parents andchildren that walking can be a fun form of exercising, and they can enjoy the various activities we have planned at the park.”

Bango from the Milwaukee Bucks will be on hand to help participants limber up the walk. Live Big Show 105.7 FM hosts Retired Green Packers, Leroy Butler, Gary Ellerson along with Joe Zenzola andSteve “Sparky Fifer” will broadcast live from Kadish Park before the walk begins. After the walk, participants can enjoy live music from Milwaukee’s own STACKED band until 7 p.m.