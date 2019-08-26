United Health Care and Global Outreach Ministries Present: Faith and Fitness

Holistic Health and its definition suggest that focusing on the overall of the individual, instead of just physical aspect is significantly more beneficial.

On Saturday August 17th, United Health Care partnered with Global Outreach Ministries, and other faith based organizations for Faith and fitness, perfectly utilized this concept. The event was held at the Washington Park Band shell, and featured a choir competition, community resources that represented both sides of the theme for the event. The motivation for the event was centered on the ideal of “bringing help beyond the doctor’s office.” “We are all about health induced communities,” were words from Ellen Sexton, the CEO of Community and State Health Plan for United Care.

She collaborated with State director/Author Shauntay Nelson, representative for Global Outreach, and Daphne Jackson the organizer for the event (all pictured left) to make event possible. I was also overwhelmed by the positive vibes coming from the “tent of encouragement,” sponsored by Global Outreach Ministries. Walking around it was full of great energy and smiles from attendees from all ages, congratulations to the events sponsors for a successful outing.