United Performing Arts Fund Names Hojnacki Vice President of Workplace & Company Giving

MILWAUKEE, (Sept. 26, 2018) – The United Performing Arts Fund (UPAF), the largest united fund in the country for the performing arts, announced today that Christine Hojnacki has been named Vice President of Workplace & Company Giving. At UPAF, Hojnacki will lead the development team and is responsible for creating and driving strategic fundraising plans to support workplace giving campaigns, company & planned giving as well as sponsorships.

Hojnacki comes to UPAF after working for over 20 years in the retail industry and previously held the position of Vice President of Public Relations & Special Events and President of the Foundation for The Bon-Ton Stores, Inc. In her prior position she also led community outreach initiatives supporting numerous local charities.

“UPAF is incredibly fortunate to have Christine leading our development team as we prepare for our2019 Campaign,” said Deanna Tillisch, UPAF president & CEO. “Her extensive experience in community outreach, impressive professional network and fresh point of view are great assets to our team and will help UPAF identify new fundraising opportunities to ensure we sustain a vibrant arts scene inSoutheastern Wisconsin.”

“I’m thrilled to join UPAF and support our vibrant arts community,” commented Hojnacki. “I look forward to partnering with the many generous donors and businesses who support UPAF’s mission.”

Hojnacki grew up in Pennsylvania and received her Business degree in from the University of Phoenix.She enjoys volunteering in the community and is an avid cyclist and triathlete. Hojnacki and her husband John reside in Waukesha County.

About UPAF

The United Performing Arts Fund (UPAF) has been setting the stage since 1967 by providing critical investment in our region’s vibrant performing arts scene. UPAF’s mission is to secure communityresources, promote the performing arts as a regional asset and improve the quality of life through responsible investment in and financial support of the performing arts in Southeastern Wisconsin. In 2018 UPAF raised more than $12 million to support the area’s performing arts environment. UPAF proudly bears Charity Navigator’s highest distinction for nonprofits – a four-star rating – and is the No. 1 united arts fund in the country in terms of dollars raised.