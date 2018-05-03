UPAF Ride for the Arts Early Bird Pricing Ends May 7

Register Today! Price increases for the annual bike ride set for May 7
MILWAUKEE, May 3, 2018 – The early bird catches the discount! Register today for the 2018 UPAF Ride for the Arts, sponsored by Miller Lite, to take advantage of our early bird pricing. Prices for the 2018 UPAF Ride for the Arts will increase on Monday, May 7.
Through May 7, adult riders can register for the 5-mile, 12-mile and 25-mile routes for the low price of $50, and the 45-mile and 70-mile routes for $60. Thanks to the Milwaukee Brewers Foundation, youth riders (12 and under) can ride any route for free when accompanied by a registered adult.
Team Registration will also run through May 7. After that time, teams may continue to register, but teams of ten or more will not be eligible for their custom logo to be printed on the back of the Ride shirt. More information on registration pricing is available at www.upafride.org.
About the UPAF Ride for the Arts
UPAF Ride for the Arts, sponsored by Miller Lite, is the annual signature fundraising event for the United Performing Arts Fund. Since the Ride’s inception in 1981, more than 285,000 riding participants, thousands of volunteers and hundreds of sponsors have helped raise over $9 million for the performing arts in Southeastern Wisconsin.
The Sunday, June 4 Ride will start and finish at the Summerfest grounds’ South Gate at the intersection of Polk Street and Harbor Drive. Five different routes are offered for riders of different ages and abilities: 5, 12, 25, 45 and 70-miles. The three longest routes will cross the Daniel Hoan Memorial Bridge, providing riders with a unique view of Milwaukee and Lake Michigan. All routes travel past Milwaukee landmarks, along the scenic shores of Lake Michigan and through numerous Milwaukee-area communities and parks.
Routes are sponsored by: 5-Mile Youth Route – Brewers Community Foundation, 12-Mile Family Route – Irgens, 25-Mile Own the Hoan Route – Husch Blackwell, 45-Mile Touring – Interstate Parking and 70-Mile Challenge Route – Allen Edmonds.
Brewers Manager Craig Counsell and his family are serving as the Honorary Co-Chairs of the 2018 UPAF Ride for the Arts, sponsored by Miller Lite.
All pledges will help UPAF cross the finish line and achieve another successful fundraising campaign. Raising money for the Ride will once again be a bit easier, thanks to Johnson Financial Group, which will match pledges up to $25,000.
About UPAF
The United Performing Arts Fund (UPAF) has been setting the stage for over 50 years by providing critical investment in our region’s vibrant performing arts scene. UPAF’s mission is to secure communityresources, promote the performing arts as a regional asset and improve the quality of life through responsible investment in and financial support of the performing arts in Southeastern Wisconsin. UPAF is proud to celebrate a half-century of making our community a better place to live, work and play. In2017 UPAF’s 50th Anniversary Campaign raised more than $12.32 million to support the area’sperforming arts environment. UPAF proudly bears Charity Navigator’s highest distinction for nonprofits – a four-star rating.
As an umbrella organization, UPAF supports a breadth of performing arts groups that collectively offer something for everyone through its 14 Member Groups and numerous Affiliates. More than one million people are touched each year through performances, educational outreach, special events and community partnerships.
