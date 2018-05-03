UPAF Ride for the Arts Early Bird Pricing Ends May 7

Register Today! Price increases for the annual bike ride set for May 7

MILWAUKEE, May 3, 2018 – The early bird catches the discount! Register today for the 2018 UPAF Ride for the Arts, sponsored by Miller Lite, to take advantage of our early bird pricing. Prices for the 2018 UPAF Ride for the Arts will increase on Monday, May 7.

Through May 7, adult riders can register for the 5-mile, 12-mile and 25-mile routes for the low price of $50, and the 45-mile and 70-mile routes for $60. Thanks to the Milwaukee Brewers Foundation, youth riders (12 and under) can ride any route for free when accompanied by a registered adult.

Team Registration will also run through May 7. After that time, teams may continue to register, but teams of ten or more will not be eligible for their custom logo to be printed on the back of the Ride shirt. More information on registration pricing is available at www.upafride.org.

About the UPAF Ride for the Arts

UPAF Ride for the Arts, sponsored by Miller Lite, is the annual signature fundraising event for the United Performing Arts Fund. Since the Ride’s inception in 1981, more than 285,000 riding participants, thousands of volunteers and hundreds of sponsors have helped raise over $9 million for the performing arts in Southeastern Wisconsin.

The Sunday, June 4 Ride will start and finish at the Summerfest grounds’ South Gate at the intersection of Polk Street and Harbor Drive. Five different routes are offered for riders of different ages and abilities: 5, 12, 25, 45 and 70-miles. The three longest routes will cross the Daniel Hoan Memorial Bridge, providing riders with a unique view of Milwaukee and Lake Michigan. All routes travel past Milwaukee landmarks, along the scenic shores of Lake Michigan and through numerous Milwaukee-area communities and parks.

Routes are sponsored by: 5-Mile Youth Route – Brewers Community Foundation, 12-Mile Family Route – Irgens, 25-Mile Own the Hoan Route – Husch Blackwell, 45-Mile Touring – Interstate Parking and 70-Mile Challenge Route – Allen Edmonds.

Brewers Manager Craig Counsell and his family are serving as the Honorary Co-Chairs of the 2018 UPAF Ride for the Arts, sponsored by Miller Lite.

All pledges will help UPAF cross the finish line and achieve another successful fundraising campaign. Raising money for the Ride will once again be a bit easier, thanks to Johnson Financial Group, which will match pledges up to $25,000.