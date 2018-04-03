Victory Garden Initiative Celebrates Ten Years and Purchases Building to Create the Farmhouse

MILWAUKEE , WI — On April 13, Victory Garden Initiative will close on the purchase of a building across the street from their Urban Farm. This building, located at 249 East Concordia, will be transformed intotheFarmhouse-aplacetoG atherandCreate ,helpingpeoplegrowtheirownfood.VGIrecently announcedtheir GatherandCreateC ampaign: atwo-phasecapitalcampaigntomovetowards developing the Victory Garden Initiative Urban Campus in the Harambee neighborhood.

VGI’s mission is to build communities that grow their own food, creating a community-based, socially just, sustainable, nutritious food system. This year, VGI celebrates ten years of urban farming. And, as VGI grows, so does the need for more programs and resources. “Though we have been doing this work for ten years, our new building will give us the ability to move to a deeper level of impact, meaning, and connection,”says Gretchen Mead, Victory Garden Initiative executive director. “We will serve more neighbors, teach more people, and share more good food. We will have deeper partnerships with the neighboring schools and community organizations. We will launch a CSA program this spring and expand our partnership with local restaurants. We will cook meals, directly from the garden, with and for our neighbors.”

Phase I of the campaign involves the building purchase and renovation work needed to finish the Farmhouse. The work will be complete in late summer or early fall with an office move and grand opening of the education space. Phase II will take place next year and involve additional exterior work to the Farmhouse, kitchen renovations and equipment, and Farm-to-Table Cafe supplies. At the Victory Garden Initiative Urban Campus, there will be opportunities for workforce development enhancement to include green infrastructure careers, food system careers, and extended internships. There will also be a Food System Small Business incubation program created. In total, VGI plans to raise $157,500 during Phase I and $109,000 during Phase II.

VGI will be hosting some amazing events and gatherings at the Farmhouse over the next several months. Follow us on Facebook for announcements and details here: www.facebook.com/VictoryGardenMilwaukee. Call (414) 431-0888 or email [email protected] tofindouthowyoucanparticipateintheG atherand CreateC ampaign.

This is a grassroots movement. Move grass, grow FOOD! ###

About Victory Garden Initiative:

The Victory Garden Initiative promotes a sustainable and socially just food system by building communities of people who grow their own food, reintegrating human and food ecology. The scope of Victory Garden’s educational programs and urban agricultural projects encompass a complete cycle: from soil, to seed, to plate, and composting back to soil – in back yards, front yards, rooftops and on patios.