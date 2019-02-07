Vigil for fallen Milwaukee Police Officer Matthew Rittner set for Friday, February 8 at 6:30 p.m.

A vigil for slain Milwaukee Police Officer Matthew Rittner will be held on Friday, February 8 at 6:30 p.m. at Zablocki Elementary School auditorium, 1016 W. Oklahoma Ave. Residents are invited to attend the vigil to show support for the Rittner family and to honor Officer Rittner’s service to his community and country.

WHAT: Vigil for fallen MPD Officer Matthew Rittner

WHEN: Friday, February 8 – 6:30 p.m.

WHERE: Zablocki Elementary School Auditorium

1016 W. Oklahoma Ave.

Enter on South 11thStreet – Door 2