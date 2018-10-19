Wells Fargo Celebrates Local History with Two New Community Murals

WHAT: Wells Fargo invites you to the official unveiling ceremony of two North Milwaukee community murals for the Hampton Avenue and Villard Avenue branches. The Hampton mural will feature community leader Bernice C. Lindsay, the Milwaukee Public Library, an early view of Hampton Avenue and local children. The second mural, installed at the Wells Fargo branch on Villard Avenue, will feature civil rights pioneer Vel Phillips, Villard Avenue namesake Henry Villard, Milwaukee City Hall, local street scenes and historical maps.

WHEN: Monday, Oct. 22, 2018, at 8:00 a.m.

WHERE: Wells Fargo Hampton Ave. branch 7600 W. Hampton Ave. Milwaukee, WI 53218

WHO:

Mayor Tom Barrett

City Council Member Cavalier Johnson

Tony Nguyen, Community Banking Region Bank President Jovan Kolundzija, Community Banking District Manager Beth Currie, Wells Fargo Mural Program Director

Abril Curiel, Metropolitan Milwaukee Fair Housing Council