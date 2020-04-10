WHA Release: COVID-19 Data Dashboard Launched

To help policymakers and the public better understand the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in Wisconsin, the Wisconsin Hospital Association Information Center (WHAIC) has created a data dashboard related to daily COVID-19 hospitalizations and equipment capacity. The information is available at https://www.wha.org/COVID19Update, with data updated daily.

Working closely and collaboratively with the state’s Department of Health Services, the data is compiled from information received by the state’s seven Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalitions (HERCs) and COVID-19 case- related data from DHS. The dashboard shows information related to hospital admissions and bed count, available ventilators and the number of hospitals with seven days or fewer supplies of personal protective equipment (PPE). The dashboard is interactive, with the ability to display both statewide data and those of individual HERCs.

“WHA has consistently supported expanding the collection and reporting of important COVID-19 data,” WHA President and CEO Eric Borgerding said. “This dashboard can help the public understand what hospitals and health systems have been doing to ramp up capacity for their communities, while also providing important data points for policymakers to inform future decision-making.”

The WHAIC has served as a public source for health care data for 16 years, operating the CheckPoint and PricePoint websites, which have provided quality and cost data directly to health care consumers since 2004 and 2005 respectively. These groundbreaking transparency efforts have been frequently cited and lauded by Wisconsin lawmakers, and WHAIC’s PricePoint website is so well regarded that 10 other states use it to provide price transparency information for their own citizens. Through partnership and collaboration, WHAIC remains a national leader in hospital and health care transparency, of which today’s information is another example.