Milwaukee Community Journal

Wisconsin's Largest African American Newspaper

You are here: Home / Latest News / What kind of impact will the world-wide pandemic created by COVID-19 have on the 2020 Census and Milwaukee’s African American community?

What kind of impact will the world-wide pandemic created by COVID-19 have on the 2020 Census and Milwaukee’s African American community?

By Leave a Comment

That question will be posed during a Virtual Town Hall Meeting Wednesday, April 15, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. The moderators of the town hall will be Paula Penebaker, DNC host committee chief operating officer; and Reggie Brown, program director and radio personality on V100.7. The event is sponsored by the Milwaukee Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta, Inc. State and local government officials have been invited to attend and hear from the people their concerns regarding the census and the pandemic. For more information, contact [email protected]gmail.com. For free registration, go to www.dstmilwaukee.org.

Newsletter Signup

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *