WHEDA Foundation, Inc. announces 2019 Housing Grant Program Competition $1 million available for housing providers serving low-income persons

Madison – The Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority (WHEDA) and the WHEDA Foundation, Inc. announce the availability of grant funds through the 2019 WHEDA Foundation Housing Grant Program competition.

Grant funds totaling $1 million will be awarded to support the development and improvement of housing facilities for low-income persons at risk for homelessness. The fund will support two separate housing competitions: an emergency/transitional housing category and a permanent housing category.

“As part of its comprehensive housing mission, WHEDA has a long and successful history of supporting disadvantaged populations in need,” said Governor Tony Evers. “These grants not only improve housing conditions for those in crisis but create important construction jobs as well.”

“I wholeheartedly urge housing providers throughout the state to apply for these invaluable grants,” said WHEDA Executive Director Joaquin Altoro. “The grant funds help provide housing stability and hope to Wisconsin’s most vulnerable residents.”

Beneficiaries of this program include: the homeless, runaway youth, youth out of home placement, veterans, alcohol or drug dependent persons, persons in need of protective services, domestic abuse victims, developmentally disabled, low income or frail elderly persons, chronically mentally ill, physically impaired or disabled, people living with HIV disease, and persons without access to traditional housing.

Eligible applicants include nonprofit organizations or cooperatives organized under Chapters 181, 185, or 187 of the Wisconsin Statutes; community development, redevelopment and housing authorities; and local units of government, including Native American tribal authorities.

Applications are due on August 23, 2019. The maximum grant award available is $40,000.

For more information about the WHEDA Foundation Housing Grant Program competition and to view the application materials, go tohttps://www.wheda.com/Housing-Grant-Program/.

Since 1985, the WHEDA Foundation has issued 1,116 awards totaling $ $23,981,000 to housing providers across the state. Established by WHEDA in 1983, the foundation is responsible for receiving and administering housing grant funds on behalf of WHEDA.

For over 45 years, WHEDA, as an independent state authority, has provided low-cost financing for housing and small business development in Wisconsin. Since 1972, WHEDA has financed more than 73,000 affordable rental units, helped more than 129,600 families purchase a home and made more than 29,000 small business and agricultural loan guarantees. For more information on WHEDA programs, visit wheda.com or call 800-334-6873.