Who is Larry Rodgers? AKA Rev Ruffus Wit Da Golden Toothess

We have all heard the phrase “laughter is good for the soul,” so we seek out comedic entertainment in an effort to feel good or to escape. I have seen many comedians city, and nationally known, but the one thing that is uncommon is finding a clean one. I have enjoyed multiple shows from Kevin Hart, Mike Epps, local guys like Anton Johnson and what I come to find true even from other people that I have interviewed is that “I wish there were more comedians with clean material.”

Singer, Rapper, Dancer, Author and more, Larry Rodgers AKA “Rev Ruffus Wit Da Golden Toothfess” is a character created and used by Rodgers while doing clean/Christian standup comedy. A man of many talents and no stranger to the spotlight, Rodgers has performed with names like, Mary Mary, MC Hammer, Marvin Sapp toname a few on some of the biggest stages such as the Billboard Awards. Rodgers has been around for years in various capacities having close relationships with the late Eazy E, whom was his God brother and Tupac Shakur. As a comedian, Rodgers uses the character Rev Ruffus to inspire healing through laughter, as he delivers jokes that are relatable to all people, and just church goers. The character is energetic, creative as he some times uses his singing and dancing skills to get a point across. I enjoyed seeing him live my first time in Las Vegas, but Rodgers travels everywhere to do stand up as he was just 2 hours away in Chicago doing a show.