Why We Cannot Let Coffee Makes You Black Close Down

TMJ4 recently released a video discussing the struggle of businesses in the 53206 area off Teutonia Street. The street has now been under construction for months and doesn’t plan to be complete until December of this year. Because of this limited traffic, many businesses in the area are failing. Two businesses closed already and two are in the process of shutting down as well.

Neighborhood coffee house, Coffee Makes You Black, discussed the issue and how they have lost thousands of dollars in business, a couple employees, and praying not to lose the business itself. Coffee Makes You Black has been a standing restaurant and community resource for many years. They originally opened in 2006 and since then have created a community within the community.

Every time I dine at Coffee Makes You Black I have a blast. The atmosphere is conducive for massive connections. You never know who you will meet. I personally have met tons of professionals of all races, community activists, and even celebrities. When you walk through the doors, the first thing you see is a board full of business cards, flyers, and coupons from the community.

Coffee Makes You Black is known for the many community engagements they sponsor, the appetizing food, and delicious coffee/tea that they have to offer. The owners are very pleasant about business owners marketing their services in any way. I couldn’t tell you how many times I’ve connected with people, sold merchandise, or have seen vendors marketing their businesses to their customers freely.

Needless to say Coffee Makes You Black deserves our community support and more. The construction site only allows for north bound traffic at the moment which makes parking difficult but where there is a will there is a way.

Here’s a few ways you can show your support:

Patronize

Their prices are extremely affordable. Drop in and have a meal or a cup of coffee.

Donate

If you don’t have time to sit and dine, leave a donation for the owners to put towards expenses. No donation is too big or too small.

Make a Post

Bring awareness to this issue at hand. If you can’t support financially, it costs $0 to get the word out.

Tell Friends and Family

Be an advocate. Telling the people you know could make a huge difference.

Write a Review

Go on their social media platform and write a great review. Tell everybody why they are such and asset to our community. Let everyone know why Coffee Makes You Black needs to stay.

I just want to personally thank Coffee Makes You Black for all that they do and all they have done to become an incredible resource in the 53206 area. Your efforts will not go in vain.

Thank you.