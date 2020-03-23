WI Health Care Leaders Urge the Public to Abide by “Safer at Home” Order for COVID-19

With the pace of COVID-19 infection rising rapidly in Wisconsin, the state’s leading health care organizations are urging the public to take all steps available to reduce the rate of spread of COVID-19 cases, including abiding by Governor Tony Evers’ order taking effect Tuesday to stay at home.

Wisconsin’s hospitals, health systems, physicians, nurses, clinics, health centers, nursing homes and long-term care facilities strongly support the ‘Safer at Home’ order Governor Evers announced today. We must do this to keep our health care system from becoming overwhelmed, and to protect both the public and essential health care workers who are necessary to take care of the critically ill.

We understand the ramifications of a “Safer at Home” order for Wisconsin businesses, their employees and families. These are very difficult decisions that affect many of our own families and friends and we hope it can be over as soon and as safely as possible. But the continued rise of COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin, now in part due to community spread, necessitates more dramatic action that we believe will help us get through this challenge even faster.

“Safer at Home” must allow essential health workers and health-supporting industries – including all those supporting and providing care and critical supply chain in hospitals, clinics, health centers, nursing homes, long-term care facilities, blood banks and many others – to continue helping our hospitalized patients and the frail elderly. We look forward to working with Governor Evers to clarify these important details before the order takes effect.

When implemented, we urge Wisconsin citizens to follow the Governor’s order – it is now the best thing the public can do help us get past this pandemic as quickly as possible, help keep health care workers healthy and providing care and support, and manage the precious resources they need to take care of patients and their own health.

Our doctors, nurses and staff stay on the job for you, so please stay home for them.