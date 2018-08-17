Wisconsin Interagency Council on Homelessness Launches New Website

MADISON – The Wisconsin Interagency Council on Homelessness, a statewide panel chaired by Lieutenant Governor Rebecca Kleefisch tasked with developing Wisconsin’s response to homelessness, is announcing today its new website! Developed with feedback from council members, it contains information on state resources available to communities looking to prevent and end homelessness. “This gives us another point of contact where people can learn what the Interagency Council on Homelessness has been doing and what we hope to accomplish in the future,” said Lt. Governor Kleefisch. “We will work to strengthen these resources and their interplay as the council develops its statewide plan. We need to continue our push to help people find stability in their homes, careers, and lives, so every Wisconsinite can unlock their full potential.” The Interagency Council on Homelessness holds quarterly meetings with individuals at the highest level of Wisconsin’s government. In addition to policy development, the council members have expressed excitement that there will be a sustained institutional focus on strengthening Wisconsin’s homeless response. The website Wisconsin Interagency Council on Homelessness can be found at: https://doa.wi.gov/Pages/ AboutDOA/ICH.aspx The council may also be reached on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ WisconsinICH/ or on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ WisconsinICH