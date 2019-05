Hupy and Abraham, S.C. is pleased to announce that it has been named Best Personal Injury Law Firm

In the Wisconsin Law Journal’s 2019 Reader Rankings poll.

The Wisconsin Law Journal is the state’s leading legal newspaper and resource for judges, attorneys

and administrative staff. Hupy and Abraham has won “Best Personal Injury Law Firm” every year

since its inaugural poll in 2017. To date, Hupy and Abraham has been recognized with over 250 awards: https://www.hupy.com/library/ awards-and-accolades.cfm.