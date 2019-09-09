Taking risks is a task many people feel is too “risky”. They think the game of life should only be played safe. But what is safe?

There are many ways to change your life for the better. Although things may seem scary at times, it’s well worth the risk. After all, you only live once.

The problem is— most people fear taking risks. We either fear failure, rejection and/or change. Sometimes we fear uncertainty, thinking about taking a risk but having the “what if it goes wrong” mentally.

A lot of times this come from our perspective of fear in itself. People think fear is always a bad thing. They automatically think negative things as it relates to fear. But in essence, fear is not a bad thing and neither is taking risks.

Risk actually makes us feel alive and the fear we get with taking risks is just a feeling. It’s a nonverbal message that tells us we’re going outside of our comfort zone.

I read an article about positive vibes and perspectives a while back and they discussed comfort zones. It talked about how we can either sit and watch life pass us or get out our comfort zones and thrive.

For most people, it’s easy to get stuck in a routine that provides comfort and safety. But when we choose to do that are we truly living?

Does being comfortable really make us happy? Typically not. I mean literally everything we want is right outside our comfort zone.

For example, let’s you see an attractive person in a coffee shop, and you want to say hi. What’s the worst that could happen? Exactly. They may not be interested but how bad is that? Yet, because you went for it, it boosted your courage. The last thing you want to do is live your life with regret.

Now, don’t get me wrong, there’s levels to risk taking. There are more serious risks that you can take, like leaving the job you aren’t so thrilled about, or moving to a new state. But again, what is the worse that could happen? Let’s say things didn’t work out the way you wanted them to, you still learned a lot more about yourself and the world in the process. Plus, you can always go home and go back to the same type of job if you want to. There’s no limits.

Taking risks also builds confidence. It’s like you give yourself permission to try new things, to learn more, to fail forward, to grow. It’s like you put yourself in a better place just by trying. You also get to test your limits and go beyond what you believed was possible.

Taking risks ultimately opens doors you never would have known existed. It allows you to gain a greater perspective of others and yourself. It helps you to maximize the power inside of you. Risks help you to get clear on what you want out of life. You’re able to determine what you like and don’t like, what you don’t want and what you want more of.

They keep you on your feet, making you more consciously aware of what is important to you, what you want and don’t want, as part of your planning and decision making process.

So try more. Do more. Live more. Experience more. Dream more. Love more. And know more. The world is yours.