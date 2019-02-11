Young Achiever: Gabrielle Armon-Wickers

We live in a time where we often hear about the negative things that our young people are into. When we turn on the news we hear about the carjackings, robberies, and even police chases that are going on in the community. We hear about kids skipping school and getting into the streets at early ages. We even hear about the social and emotional issues that are you face on a day-to-day basis. Granted there may be many of the youth that are in need of better direction, but it would be a lie to say there aren’t any youth doing great things in our city.

Seventeen-year-old, Gabrielle Armon-Wickers is one example of a true overachiever. She is young, ambitious, motivated, and moving. Since the age of four she has been on the move, excelling in everything she touches. Growing up, dancing was always a passion of hers. She’s danced in many groups whether in school, outside of school, or at church.

While dancing, community and her studies have always been her priority. Gabrielle is a YMCA Teen Achiever and proudly represents in her academic studies. She’s always gotten good grades and since attending Rufus King High School, she’s maintained a 4.0 grade point average.

Her academic success alone has brought her much traction and recognition. Gabrielle has received many awards such as the Miller Park Brewers Student Achiever Award, Teen Achiever of the Year, and even the LEDA Scholar Award. In 2017, Gabrielle was also inducted into the National Honors Society. Because of her incredible works, she’s been honored time and time again.

Gabrielle recently returned from Spain, studying abroad and learning Spanish first hand. Her five month stay was a great adventure of bravery. It showed her many examples of how limitless her journey has become.

After she graduates from high school she plans to attend a top university for her studies in public health. The HIV/STD epidemic and suicide rates amongst youth sparked her interest after losing friends and loved ones being effected by these issues. She sparked the question, “Why is this so common in young African-American families?”

It excites me to see someone so young, eager, and passionate about real life issues that need to be discussed. We need more youth to stand up and make an impact. We need more young people willing to make a change. The youth are indeed our future so it’s imperative that the youth be heard.

Thank you Gabrielle for you work, as a Young Achiever. Continue to push. Continue to excel. Continue to be great and great things will continue to happen. We are rooting for you.