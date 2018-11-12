Young Legend: Bianca Williams Mission to Inspire Young Girls Just Like Her

Twenty-seven year old Entrepreneur, Bianca Williams, is a young legend in the making. She’s Milwaukee born and raised in the inner city. Growing up for her wasn’t an easy task. At a young age she found herself dancing for money to make ends meet. She stayed in the game for 8 years but once she had enough she desired a change within.

In 2015, Williams became the CEO of A Cry For Help Foundation. Her mission is to help many people who are in need but she caters to young women that remind her of herself. She provides a variety of resources for the community such as housing, clothes, food, and even job trainings.

But her great works don’t stop there. She is owner of many businesses including real-estate, a hair salon, day cares, a convenient store, property maintenance, and even a construction company. Bianca just held her first job fair this week and it was a complete success. She and her team hired 13 applicants on spot.

“I’m so happy to know that 13 different families will now have an income that will take care of their home,” Bianca says.

With much ambition, Bianca serves our community in so many ways. She is the voice of the Stop the Stollies campaign and also has a huge heart for getting young girls off the streets. Human trafficking awareness is important to her. She feels she can relate to the girls because she sees a bit of the old her inside of them.

Reaching our community is a priority of Bianca’s. She believes that with unity we could grow.

Although her story is exceedingly touching, her journey as an entrepreneur has been far from easy. She has had ups and downs like anyone else but she consistently turns her negatives into positives. During the times where she felt the lack of support, she transitioned it into the fuel she needed to keep going. Instead of looking for a hero she became the support that she needed to become her own.

Bianca Williams is surely on the path of success in a major way and she wants to take her city with her. Her plans aren’t to just be an example and leave a legacy for her children. She is determined to make a change and encourage everyone who wants to see a difference. She wants others to know if she can get out of the street lifestyle, so can they.

I couldn’t thank Bianca enough for her grind, passion, and work for our city. She is truly on her way.