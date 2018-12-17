Young Legend: Josh Jenkins of ADHD Rap Group

Milwaukee is a home full of artists of many genres. Some artists rap, sing, dance and so much more. Josh Jenkins is for sure to be a young legend in the rap industry. He is 1/3 of rap group ADHD, solo artist, poet and youth coordinator for a local nonprofit.

No matter the role, Josh pursues nothing less than positivity in our city. Josh, G-Gifted, Jalen Greenlee together form ADHD and it stands for Adolescent Devious Harmonic Dominant. This elite group of artists are dedicated to positive work when it comes to their craft. All of their music has a deep message intended to reach souls and when they hit the stage the energy they give is incredible.

As a solo artist, Josh continues to inspire. His theme speaks royalty to his name and because of the work he puts in his craft, many young people become attracted to him. At Safe and Sound, Jenkins puts together all types of events and workshops that help kids deal with their emotions. During our interview he mentioned that music was always his outlet growing up as a child and because of that his mission is to impact the youth while showing them a form of healing.

Work like this should never go unnoticed. It’s not only needed but it’s absolutely necessary right now. Josh, thank you for your work and please keep being the incredible king that you are.

Watch video for more…