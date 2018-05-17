Youth Council decides to allocate funding toward youth homelessness

The CITY OF MILWAUKEE YOUTH COUNCIL is making a recommendation to allocate $35,000 in Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding toward youth homelessness. At a special meeting Wednesday, May 16, the Youth Council considered a number of issues for which to allocate resources. After a robust discussion, Youth Council members decided on youth homelessness to include shelter services and outreach for community members age 14 to 18.

On Friday, a request for proposal (RFP) is schedule to be released. Selected applicants will have an opportunity to be interviewed by the Youth Council next month. The Youth Council’s recommendations will be finalized by the Community and Economic Development Committee of the Common Council followed by the full Common Council later this summer.

Annually, the Youth Council provides allocation recommendations for 10 percent of the annual reprogrammed CDBG funds.