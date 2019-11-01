Youth Council seeks survey input help from peers

Responses will help city identify priorities for spending Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds

The City of Milwaukee Youth Council is asking peers to take part in a brief online survey to help the city’s Community Development Grants Administration (CDGA) identify funding priorities for its 2020 consolidated plan for allocating Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds.

To receive federal CDBG funds, the CDGA must submit a plan for allocating the funds in the City of Milwaukee. In general, CDBG funds can be used for programs and projects benefiting low-income and at-risk populations, and that includes programming targeting city youths.

Marvell Reed, president of the Youth Council, said the CDGA determined that it lacks adequate city youth input in the process, and has asked for assistance.

“The Youth Council is urging teens and city youth to help gather this important input and feedback for the use of these vital federal funds in Milwaukee,” Reed said. “The online survey will take just a few minutes to complete and respondents will be helping the city plan how it will help those in need – including city youth – during the coming year.”

The survey is brief and any questions that respondents can’t answer can be skipped. The survey can be found in three languages here:

English: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/ConPlanMKE

Spanish: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/SpanishConPlanMKE

Hmong: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/HmongConPlanMKE

The survey will close soon, and respondents are asked to please complete it no later than the close of business on Friday, November 8.