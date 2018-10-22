Youth Shine at Annual My City My Biz Conference

In today’s world of hip hop, many artists are able to break into the music scene by creating a song that has a great beat and corresponding dance to it. In 2007, rapper soldier boy came out with a song that is known around the world that included a dance called the “superman.” This year the “shoot dance” has been the latest craze created by rapper BlocBoy JB. These dances are known around the world with songs to matc, but locally kids have been doing a dance called the “stollie,” which is related to the crime epidemic of stealing cars and going on high speed chases. Statistics show that the average age of offenders, are teens as young as 13 it gives the accomplishments of these young entrepreneurs that much more inspirational.

On Saturday October 20th, business owners from around the city gathered to showcase their respective businesses and to network. It was a plethora of businesses represented ranging from mental health clinics, to suit and tie vendors. The most impressive sight of all was located in the back of the venue, where teens lined up to launch their respective businesses. A young man named Brendan Robinson started a lawn care business called, College Bound Lawn Care Services, and a young woman Purity Williams started a candle business called Purity’s Phenomenal Pscents. Another young lady named Naija Jackson showed her artistic talents in her animation business, but one young go getter worked the room with her hustle. Nyemia Rodgers a 13 year old from Milwaukee, launched her daycare service titled Nyemias Care. Her table decorated with candy pieces, games and business cards, made her a instant hit with children and parents, who were hungry from the 7 hour event. Rodgers took it upon her self to seek out potential clients by walking around the room passing out business cards, candy and smiles.

All of the children mentioned, and a few others who were not, put in hard work weeks before in preparation and their efforts were not in vain. Rather you two step, or milly rock it is okay to have fun, but its clear theses kids will be doing the “money dance” in their near bright futures. There is nothing wrong with that