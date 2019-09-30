YWCA Southeast Wisconsin Announces Restructuring

YWCA Southeast Wisconsin (SEW) announced today it will restructure operations, exiting its provision of case management support and related services as a subcontractor to America Works of Wisconsin (AWW), which contracts with the State of Wisconsin W-2 program.

YWCA SEW’s overall strategic vision calls for increasing its own economic empowerment programming, which has had a direct positive impact on improving the employment and health of the members of our community. Those programs currently include Adult Education, Personal Financial Management, and the integrated services of its Opportunity Advancement Center (OAC) and Professional Women’s Image Program, which together provide staff supported job search, resume preparation, interview assistance and related employment readiness services.

This future strategic vision did not include cessation of services to AWW, however, AWW unilaterally terminated the relationship effective October 15, 2019, and YWCA SEW and AWW have been unable to resolve their contract dispute. Board Chair, Lois Smith noted, “This disagreement with AWW is surprising. We would have preferred a swift resolution of the disputed issues in the best interest of those we serve and are especially saddened that a reduction in force related to the services we provided to AWW will be necessary. We will work hard to support the next professional steps of affected staff.”

In June, YWCA SEW announced dramatic expansion of its Adult Education programs in Racine and its Milwaukee-based OAC continues to provide over 12,000 people with job search support annually. The focus on YWCA SEW’s economic empowerment programs and those of its racial justice initiatives are unaffected by this contract termination.

YWCA SEW President and CEO, Paula Penebaker, added, “Our first priority is to offer consistent, high- quality service to all who to turn to us to build better lives for themselves and their families. We will be redirecting our resources to focus on our own programs and expanding their direct positive impact on the people we feel privileged to serve.”

YWCA SEW’s Board of Directors and a special team of community leaders are accelerating their work with Penebaker regarding the strategic vision for the future and will share that vision at YWCA SEW’s 15th annual “An Evening to Promote Racial Justice” at the Marcus Center on December 3rd. The event will include a keynote address by award-winning journalist, Maria Hinojosa and presentation of two awards, one for Eliminating Racism and another for Empowering Women.

About YWCA Southeast Wisconsin: Now in its 126th year of service, YWCA Southeast Wisconsin (SEW) was incorporated in 1893 (formerly YWCA Greater Milwaukee) and today serves more than 12,000 individuals each year through its mission of eliminating racism, empowering women and promoting peace, justice, freedom and dignity for all. YWCA SEW fulfills this mission through the complementary approaches of direct individual economic empowerment services and community-focused racial justice thought leadership. This combination of economic empowerment and racial justice programming is YWCA SEW’s formula for building a more just and equitable Southeast Wisconsin.

For information about An Evening to Promote Racial Justice on December 3rd, visit: www.ywcasew.org