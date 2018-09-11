YWCA Southeast Wisconsin announces Symone Sanders as keynote speaker for signature racial justice event

MILWAUKEE, WI – YWCA Southeast Wisconsin (SEW) announces Symone Sanders as the keynote speaker for its 14th annual An Evening to Promote Racial Justice event on Tuesday, December 4, 2018 at the Marcus Center for Performing Arts at 5:30 p.m. Sanders’ address will offer insight on the topic: “Women Behind Campaigns: Racism & Sexism in Politics”.

Symone Sanders will join An Evening to Promote Racial Justice with stories about her experience in the political world as an African-American woman who rose to prominence as National Press Secretary for Bernie Sanders’ Presidential Campaign. Sanders is currently a Political Commentator on CNN, a strategist, a communications consultant and has served as a Spring 2018 Resident Fellow atHarvard’s Institute of Politics at the Kennedy School. Sanders has also been featured on NPR, Fox News, MSNBC, NBC, BET, TV One and CNN in addition to numerous speaking engagements across the United States.

“We are excited to have Symone Sanders as our keynote speaker during An Evening to Promote Racial Justice. In addition to her outstanding resume, her story will be inspiring at this year’s event.” Said MarthaBarry, PhD, racial justice director for YWCA SEW “We are confident her words will be impactful, unique and honest. We’re glad to have her join us in December!”

An Evening to Promote Racial Justice is an annual event that highlights YWCA SEW’s unparalleled leadership in racial justice efforts in southeast Wisconsin. The evening also involves an awards presentation that honors community members for their commitment to eliminating racism and empowering women in their professional and personal lives. Each year, the event attracts more than 500 guests and features a nationally recognized keynote speaker.

In previous years, attendees have benefited from the insights of public figures such as Angela Davis, Robin DiAngelo, PhD., Tim Wise, Rebecca Skloot, Julian Bond, Donna Brazile, Naomi Tutu, Soledad O’Brien, Harry Belafonte, Dr. Michael Eric Dyson and many more.