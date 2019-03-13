Amber Alert still in affect for abducted 2-year-old Noelani Robinson

An Amber Alert is still in affect for Noelani Robinson (pictured above left), a missing two-year-old girl who was abducted by her father, Dariaz L. Higgins (pictured above right), who is wanted in the shooting two women, one of them Robinson’s mother, Sierra Robinson, who died of her wounds at the scene. The other woman will survive.

The Milwaukee Police Department and the FBI warn that Higgins is armed and dangerous. Higgins could be driving a black 2014 Cadillac with Floriday license plate HVC-Z95. They are asking for the public’s help in locating the little girl. Police urge anyone who sees Higgins or Robinson not to attempt contact, but call 911 immediately. Anyone with information should call the MPD at (414) 935-7302.