An Evening With Stacey Abrams

The Family Room at Metropolitan A.M.E. Church is honored to host a conversation with Stacey Abrams-New York Times bestselling author of Lead From The Outside, former Georgia House Democratic Leader, and 2018 Democratic gubernatorial nominee about the importance of fighting voter suppression and ensuring that every American is counted in the 2020 Census.

Abrams will be in conversation with trailblazing journalist Dorothy Gilliam.

This event will take place on Thursday, September 12 at 6:30 pm.

Following her gubernatorial campaign in 2018, Abrams launched two organizations aimed at empowering Georgians. The first, Fair Fight, is dedicated to ensuring free and fair elections through litigation, legislation, and advocacy. The second, Fair Count, focuses on ensuring that hard to count populations such as people of color and non-English speakers are accurately counted in the Census.

We are grateful that each purchased ticket is a donation* to Metropolitan A.M.E. Church and will help with the preservation of this important, historic institution. It will also support the continued growth of The Family Room conversation series.

About The Family Room

The Family Room is a new conversation series, which marries our past with our future. Hosted at the historic Metropolitan A.M.E. Church in downtown Washington, DC, The Family Room is a familial space where ideas are ignited and healing happens through action-oriented, thought-provoking dialogue.

*Donation is tax deductible.