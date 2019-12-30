How to Make a Great Impression at a Job Interview

Have you ever had an interview and, in one way or another, once it was over you felt like you completely bombed it. You ever went on an interview and you were so nervous you could barely answer the questions properly? What about the times where you thought the interview went just fine but shortly after they let you know that you were not the chosen candidate? Has that ever happened to you?

Of course it has. It’s happened to most of us at least once or twice. Almost all of us have experienced a rough time finding employment at some point. It’s completely normal simply because job interview etiquette is rarely taught in school.

As a professional development fanatic and former coach I’d like to offer a few suggestions for making a great first impression on an employer.

Believe it or not the very first impression an employer gets from you is your resume. It has been said that 80% of resumes never make it through the employer electronic system after submission solely due to spelling errors and formatting. With that being said, making sure that your resume is where it needs to be is a must. If you are not good at creating resumes use an affordable resume service. It holds a lot of weight.

Let’s say you were invited in for an in-person interview after filling out an application. Do not underestimate the interview just because your resume looks good; for your resume can only get you to the door. The in-person interview isn’t put into place to see how you’ll respond to questions. They want to see what kind of person you are and whether you would be an asset to the company or a potential hindrance.

While you go on an interview keep a few things in mind:

Be Prepared

Granted employers typically will have your resume and application printed out prior to the interview, make sure you bring extra copies of your resume in a folder, preferably with a cover. Have your ID and social security card just in case you need it. Being prepared speaks volumes to an employer.

Also, know something about the company. Do your research and learn the mission statement and something the company is known for or stands for. This allows you to stand out amongst those that arrive in need of any job vs the job at hand.

Dress for Success

As much as we would love to dress down for a job that’s not in the office, you should never dress down for an interview. Always dress one step above what’s required for the job. For instance if you know you will wear a uniform at work at least wear slacks or khakis to the interview. Business casual is often times acceptable. Other time business professional may be required. Either way be sure to dress for success out of respect for the interviewer. If you have questions about dress code ask or do your research.

The Interview Starts as Soon as You Arrive

Be conscious of how you speak to the front desk. Be friendly, patient, give firm handshakes, and SMILE. Small talk with the receptionist is optional but could go a long way.

Use Eye Contact

Eye contact often times can make or break you. Employers want to see eye contact and lots of it. It lets them know you’re confident in your responses. It always shows seriousness.

Beware of Your Body Language

Body language tells a story within itself. If you are nervous try your best to get comfortable in a professional way. Feel free to talk with your hands but not so much that it comes off aggressively. Sit straight with your hands in your lap.

Respond Carefully

When responding to questions often times consider the question behind the question. Many times employers ask questions to see how you will respond rather than what you will say. Lots of times they’re asking to find out what kind of person you are, what you can do for the company, why you want to work for the company, and are you worth the risk of being hired. Understanding the interview from the employer’s standpoint is key.

Also, be conscious of the length of your responses. It’s easy to miss out on your opportunity because you answer the questions too short. Being short oftentimes insinuates that you have something to hide. It also doesn’t leave them with much room to make a solid decision on you because you failed to articulate your strengths and weaknesses. Vice versa it’s easy to talk yourself out of an opportunity. Being long winded can easily be a turn off. In your responses make the connection and move on.

Ask Questions

Ask the employer questions at the end. This shows them that you are very interested and also gives them an opportunity to take a glimpse into your values. It’s always good to ask questions about the work environment, duties, and qualifications. You can ask questions about company culture, struggles, and company values. There’s no limit but be sure to ask at least 3 questions.

These tips can help your interview go a long way. Be sure to practice before you arrive and seek help if you feel it’s needed.