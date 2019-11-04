Join S.T.E.M for 1 Mile Prayer Walk On Center

The two young girls who tragically lost their lives near 22nd and Center, will forever be remembered by their loved ones and those in the community.

Unfortunately there have been other accidents since then, as the area continues to be a hot point for speed driving. In the area there are a are some churches who want to make a difference.

Solomon’s temple located on 22nd and center is the tan building, lead by Bishop Randolph Nichols and his wife Nicole Nichols. They are both teachers of God, as well as teachers in the school system.

Due to all of the unrest in the area, they are organizing a mile long prayer walk starting at 22nd and Center. The walk will take place on December 14th at 9am, with a continental breakfast at 8am. The entire community, as well as all others who have lost someone are welcomed to join in the walk.