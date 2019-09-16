Kanye West Finds Peace

Kanye has been making headlines for years from his marriage to Kim K, to his vital interpolation of Taylor Swift during her speech. Most recently we have seen his adamant support of President Trump, lead many to speculate on the existence of mental illness. Largely due to a video which shoe show going on a rant during a White House visit.

However as a fan of all human beings, especially those finding peace I am happy to report on positive news on Mr West.

This past Sunday West brought his “Sunday Service” to New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Atlanta. Just a week before he was a couple hours away from Milwaukee in his town Chicago. For those who are unaware of what his Sunday service consist of, he auditions people to be in a mass Choir, and then performed gospel versions of popular songs. In Atlanta as well as Chicago, he remixes singer Ginuwine’s “So Anxious.”

The services first start in his own back yard as way to heal himself, I am elated to see his transition to a serve God. Let us lift him up and encourage rather then judge on his past.