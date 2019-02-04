LIT Dating: Local Org Teaches on Healthy Relationships

When I was in high school I enjoyed being involved in multiple activities. I played football, ran track, basketball, student council and variety of other things. I quickly became a recognizable face which brought friends and lots of girlfriends. Despite having the popularity with the ladies I always showed respect, never dating more than one, or treating them like I was a gift to them. Towards my senior year I started going to more parties with peers and their dates and more often then none, I would witness verbal or some sort of physical abuse amongst couples. The most unforgettable time was when I saw a couple fighting and I jumped in to stop the guy. The response I got from the young lady taught me a disturbing lesson, “get off him, stop, it’s not what it looks like!” It was exactly what it looked like, but to her, as unhealthy as it was, its normal. As an adult I see the effects that type of relationship has had on women I have dated, it is for this reason we must show and teach our youth what healthy relationships are about, a task taken on by a local organization.

L.I.T standing for Leaders igniting transformation held is a monthly series with this on focusing on healthy relationships. Teens ages 13 to 19 were able to hear from speakers during breakout sessions that divided the boys from the girls. For the boys sessions focused on, “breaking out the man box” examining the social restrictions set on males. Or the young ladies sessions were titled “relationship begins with me” and “rebirthing you” putting the focus loving and taking care of self as a priority before others.

Studies have shown that more than 12 percent of high school females have reported physical violence in relationships, and over 16% have reported sexual violence. As noted in the introduction, there are others who don’t report it because its normal, therefore the number is likely significantly higher.

Teach your kids there worth! Show them if you don’t they could allow people to mistreat them as they grow up.