Local Woman Creates Mental Health App: “Transcribe You”

Mental health awareness has been at the forefront of conversations recently, but for many years it has been a “dirty word.” According to surveys, one of the main reasons people are not seeking a therapist, or care to talk about mental health, is largely due to the stigma associated with the word.

The fact of the matter is trauma, period, is real and a huge problem in the Black community; some have experienced it and are completely oblivious to the fact. For the ones who are aware, they find themselves deterred by the availability of therapists, as well as feeling uncomfortable all together. One woman is trying to change that.

Jasmine Jackson, a mental health counselor student, author and real estimate agent, had an idea. She was eager to help her community and decided to wait.

She created the free app Transcribe You, which allows its users to connect to local therapists, while having multiple resources to improve your mental health.

“A lot of our norms are creating trauma” “I am so eager to help our community; I created this app to provide those resources.” These are words from Jackson who has been through traumatic events herself.

“I want people to understand that I was once there.” The application is gps generated to fit you location, and its options are broken down to sections such as tips. Jackson also has a new book that will be released related to mental health called Fueling on empty no more.

It is unclear how she found the time to create the app, but I am thankful for her efforts, as it is well needed. The app is free and available on all phones.