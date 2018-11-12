Millennial Flaws

We live in a society that pushes perfection in such an imperfect world. It seems as if many millennials believe more in the lies they tell themselves to fit in than in the beauty of their true flaws.

Truth is we all have flaws and insecurities that we are forced to deal with every day. Some flaws are more noticeable than others. Some flaws aren’t visible to the human eye. Either way flaws are flaws until you learn to love them completely, you will develop self hatred.

It seems that our generation is more concerned about what everyone else is going to think of them instead of being content with their true self—knowing oneself. And honestly, in my opinion I believe that’s where are biggest problem lies.

The mirror becomes a scary place because we may not like the things we see. We may not like our shape, skin complexion, teeth, or natural hair. So every time we look in the mirror, the reflection that stares at us becomes a stranger. We begin to care less about ourselves because we don’t necessarily love what we see.

But what would happen if we took the time to really love on ourselves? And I don’t mean just catering to our outward appearance. I mean what if we really learned how to love ourselves and every flaw inside of us.

Sounds a lot more easier said than done but what if we took the time to get to know the real us? It may sound complex but it’s so necessary. It can be a bit intimidating to some but well worth it.

I often think of how powerful we, as a people, would be if more of us were dedicated to self improvement. Perfection is far fetched for human nature, but progression simply takes action.

Getting to know you is a process. In fact, it’s a constant journey. Everyday you are evolving. But the question is are you evolving into something that you want to be or are you evolving in the wrong direction?

Only you have the answer and only you are in control. It’s up to you to begin the process of self love and it starts with taking the time to know yourself.

If you were asked to name 10 things you love about yourself, how long would it take you? Do you know your inner strengths as well as your weaknesses? What are the things that you don’t like about yourself and how can you change it, if possible.

The things that we cannot change we must accept. It’s imperative to love those things as well because they make you authentically you. When you choose not to accept what is, you unconsciously begin to hate yourself. Self hatred looks good in designer to some but in reality, you can’t hide from yourself.

Your focus should always be becoming your best self. Maximizing you should be your top priority. Once you make the decision to be honest and becoming better each and every day, YOU CANNOT LOSE.