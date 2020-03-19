Molina Healthcare Responds to Coronavirus Pandemic

Most Employees Now Remote and Additional Member Support Steps Taken

LONG BEACH, Calif., March 18, 2020 – Molina Healthcare (“Molina”) today announced that it has temporarily transitioned thousands of its employees to remote status. This is a precaution to prevent potential exposure to coronavirus, which causes COVID-19. The move was enacted in Washington last week and is in effect in California, Florida, Illinois, Michigan, Mississippi, New Mexico, Ohio, Puerto Rico, Texas, and Utah. Additional state health plan offices will follow this week.

“Out of an abundance of caution and to protect the health and wellness of our staff, Molina office-based employees and contractors in various states are temporarily transitioning to remote status,” said Larry Anderson, chief human resources officer for Molina Healthcare.

Molina and its subsidiary health plans across 14 states and Puerto Rico are working diligently and in alignment with federal, state, and local public health authorities, regulators, and other health systems to ensure no interruption in service or care coordination to Molina’s approximately 3.3 million members, and to proactively protect its nearly 10,000 employees nationwide.

Molina encourages its members to remain current with their State Department of Health, County Public Health, and CDC guidelines related to COVID-19, and has taken the following steps:

Molina is providing virtual urgent care for Marketplace members through its partnership with Teladoc. Members are encouraged to take advantage of this convenient way to receive medical care without leaving their home. For information on how to access this service, members can visit the Teladoc website.

Molina is expanding Teladoc to all Molina Medicare and Medicaid members.

Molina is continuing to monitor and update all other tele-health services based on Medicaid Agency updates.

Molina is reminding members that they can receive free home delivery of prescriptions through any CVS Pharmacy, which is a convenient option for refills or new prescriptions. Members can call their local pharmacy or visit the CVS website.

Molina is covering screening tests for COVID-19, including office visits, urgent care, or ER visits associated with testing.

Molina is working closely with its executive task force and following guidance from the CDC and multiple departments of health to evaluate and communicate information to members, network providers, employees, and government partners as the situation evolves.

