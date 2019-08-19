Serving Our City One Step at a Time

As we wrap up the summer, I must admit it’s a beautiful thing to see the city come together in all the ways that it has. From the Bucks and the Brewers games to the parks and outdoor festivals the city has had a heck of a summer. It’s been fun seeing the unity that our city has lacked for many seasons.

Between Summerfest, Bronzville, State Fair, Greek Fest, and so many more, Milwaukee has been pretty lit so far this entire year. Kids are in transition to start back school which means for some families they’re going to have to make a way out of no way. Granted some families are eating just fine, but either way this time of the year isn’t always fun. It’s time to buy back to school clothes, shoes, supplies, and uniforms. That means more expenses and less money to do any thing else.

Yet, special thanks to community organizations, like Missionary Currie for Women and Children, over 100 families were blessed with book bags with school supplies included, shoes, and even school uniforms over the weekend. Missionary Currie for Women and Children hosted a back to school block party for those in need. This non-profit organization is designed to help mothers who are going through a hard time who may be in need of resources and supportive services.

On Saturday they blocked off the 21st block of Hampton and had a ball. There were kids were playing, singing, and dancing. They were jumping while having fun in the bounce houses. Many people— kids and adults were hitting the stage like Lea V. Poetry and even Anthony Hibbler and his drum line. There were hot dogs, burgers, nachos and ice cold drinks.

Families were smiling, laughing, and playing enjoying the summer or what’s left of it. It was a whole vibe; A vibe that stood for unity; A vibe that was needed.

I feel our city needs so much more of this work. We must learn how to serve our people. It’s the only way to help. The more people who can help and realize they’re in a better place than others the better the community will be. It takes humility to make an impact. It’s about being able to empathize and understanding that anyone could be on any side of the table.

No one is invincible and when life hits, it can hit you pretty hard. The more we begin to focus on giving and be grateful for what we currently have, the better things will be. Just imagine a city boldly dedicated to looking out for one another.

Lots of times we hop on Facebook and see people bragging and boasting about the good deeds they do in the city but where the magic really happens is in those dark places that never get exposed. I’d like to personally thank Missionary Currie for Women and Children Inc. for all the love you guys consistently show the city. We need more organizations like you!