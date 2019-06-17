Stay Focused

Happy Monday! A new week has arrived. A new day has arrived. Which ultimately means a new opportunity is at hand. The thing is opportunity is in the eye of the beholder. Yes, I stole that from the saying “Beauty is in the eye of the beholder.” But understand this is a real thing.

If you can’t see opportunity, you can’t take advantage of it. If you don’t know what you’re looking for or what you need to accomplish a goal, it will be hard to accomplish it. You must be able to identify opportunities and take full advantage to move forward this week.

Many opportunities pass us by simply because we don’t see it coming. Sometimes we don’t see it because we aren’t looking hard enough. Sometimes it’s because of fear. But sometimes it’s because of the people we allow in our space.

The people you choose to hang around play a huge part in your life. They typically shape your thinking. Why is this? Because when you think about it, let’s say you find yourself in a tough place, undecided, and in need of an opinion. You’re going to ask your close friends and relatives and based off of what they tell you, your going to make a decision.

Therefore who you’re allowing yourself to receive information from helps determine which way you’re going to go. I say all that to say, if you are a dreamer you need to be around dreamers. If you’re a basketball player, you should hang around other basketball players because unconsciously iron sharpens iron.

You never want to spend your time with people who don’t have goals when you know that you do. Not because you think you’re better than but because you can’t afford to sit around when you have tasks that need to be done. Opportunities happen when you’re in motion. You usually have to go out and get them. They don’t often come without working.

Hang around people who crave opportunity if you want to grow as a person. Don’t dwell on things that don’t work out. Learn from your mistakes and continue to blossom. Continue to appreciate the little things happening around you. Count your blessings.

Stay positive all week long. Your mindset is everything. How you think is directly correlated with how you feel. How you feel has a lot of weight in your reality. So this week if you know you’ve been feeling stressed or overwhelmed make adjustments. Eliminate distractions and most importantly, stay focused. After all, your future depends on it.