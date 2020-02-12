Summerfest Announces Khalid to Headline NEW American Family Insurance Amphitheater on June 27

MILWAUKEE, WI (February 12, 2020) – Summerfest presented by American Family Insurance announced that Khalid with special guest Jessie Reyez will headline the American Family Insurance Amphitheater on June 27, 2020. This will be the first time that Khalid has performed at Summerfest.

Tickets go on sale on sale Friday, February 21, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. CST at Summerfest.com and Ticketmaste r.com , or in person at the venue box office, and include admission to Summerfest.

The redeveloped American Family Insurance Amphitheater will provide an unparalleled live outdoor music experience for fans and performers when it debuts during Summerfest. Within the American Family Insurance Amphitheater, fans will enjoy improved sightlines, improved accessibility, new food and beverage offerings, expanded concourses with views of Milwaukee’s downtown, increased restrooms and more.

About Khalid

Multi-platinum selling global superstar Khalid, who was recently named one of Time’s Most Influential People of 2019, recently released his sophomore album Free Spirit which was declared a New York Times “Critic’s Pick” and was called “superb” by the Associated Press. The album, which has been certified platinum by the RIAA, debuted at #1 on the Billboard Top 200 and features the multi-format #1 single “Talk”. Khalid catapulted into massive worldwide success when he released his first single “Location” right before his high school graduation. The song’s domination (5x platinum) led to Khalid’s major label deal with Right Hand Music Group/RCA Records followed by the release of his debut album, the double platinum certified, American Teen. The album, which garnered Khalid 5 Grammy nominations (along with numerous other nominations) received mass critical acclaim with Rolling Stone calling Khalid a “pop prodigy” and TIME Magazine stating, “His thoughtful, relatable reflections on modern youth culture and the limitations of love are just as pitch-perfect as his soulful, measured delivery.” American Teen shattered expectations, as it stayed in the Top 200 for 51 weeks, peaked at #4, and stayed in the Top 20 for 48 out of the 51 weeks it was in the Top 200. The singer-songwriter has won an American Music Award, a Billboard Music Award, a Teen Choice Award, a MTV Video Music Awards, an MTV’s Woodie To Watch Award, and has been streamed over 10 billion times worldwide across all partners. Khalid has collaborated with some of music’s biggest stars including his #1 singles “Love Lies” (with Normani), “Eastside” (with Halsey and Benny Blanco) as well as hits with artists such as Calvin Harris (“Rollin’”), Logic and Alessia Cara (“1-800-273-8255”), Marshmello (“Silence”), Billie Eilish (“Lovely”), Shawn Mendes (“Youth”), and more. The Mayor and Council of the City of El Paso honored him with a “Key To The City” marking September 13th, 2018 “Khalid Day.” Khalid recently wrapped up his “Free Spirit World Tour” which took him to arenas all over the globe in 2019.

About Jessie Reyez

Toronto based singer-songwriter and rising global superstar Jessie Reyez debutedher certified-gold single “Imported” with 6LACK this spring, from her highly anticipated forthcoming studio album, slated for 2020 release via FMLY/Island Records. Last year’s monumental accomplishments included a sold-out 30-date tour, the Fall 2018release of her Grammy nominated second EP, Being Human in Public, which gained wide-spread acclaim from fans and critics alike including New York Times, Variety, Fader, NYLON and more. Last year, her critically acclaimed single “Figures” was officially certified gold in the U.S. She also performed her hit single “Apple Juice” at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards, where she was nominated for Push Artist of theYear and Video with a Message for her powerful and crucial “Gatekeeper” music video. The young artist also had a slew of collaborations with many notable artists including Eminem, Daniel Caesar, Sam Smith, and co-writing credits on Dua Lipa’s hit song “One Kiss” with Calvin Harris.

