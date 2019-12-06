Want to Perform at Summerfest?

Artist Submissions Open Today at ReverbNation.com

MILWAUKEE, WI (December 6, 2019) – Summerfest presented by American Family Insurance and ReverbNation announced today that online submissions for up-and-coming artists to perform during Summerfest is now open exclusively online at ReverbNation.com through March 1, 2020, free with ReverbNation membership.

At least 15 ReverbNation artists will be selected to take the stage during Summerfest, which is known as “The World’s Largest Music Festival.” The 11-day event features 12 permanent festival stages and more than 800 artists spanning all genres, from alternative to rock to country, hip hop, classic rock, indie, and everything in between. Last year’s ReverbNation artists were placed on the Summerfest lineup that included Billie Eilish, Jennifer Lopez, Snoop Dogg, Bleachers, Steve Aoki, Rodrigo Y Gabriela, and hundreds more.

ReverbNation provides approximately 5 million artists with exciting opportunities and promotional tools to achieve their career goals. This expertise, combined with ReverbNation’s unique curation capabilities, offers the perfect opportunity to discover new and unique talent.

Lou Plaia, ReverbNation’s Co-Founder and Executive Vice President stated, “ReverbNation is proud to be part of the Summerfest experience yet again. We share Summerfest’s passion for introducing emerging artists to new audiences and couldn’t be more excited to see our artists performing at one of the year’s most highly anticipated music festivals.” For more information visit ReverbNation.com

About Summerfest presented by American Family Insurance

Following its 1968 debut, Summerfest presented by American Family Insurance has evolved into what is now recognized as “The World’s Largest Music Festival” and Milwaukee’s cornerstone summer celebration, hosting the music industry’s hottest stars, emerging talent and local favorites along with approximately 800,000 people from Milwaukee and around the world each year for an unforgettable live music experience. During the festival, the spotlight shines on over 800 acts, over 1,000 performances, 12 stages, delectable food and beverages and interactive activities, all in a world-class festival setting. Summerfest takes place June 24-June 28 and June 30-July 5, 2020, closed on Monday, June 29. For more details visit Summerfest.com, or Facebook, Twitter and Instagram: @Summerfest.

About ReverbNation