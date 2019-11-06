WaterStone Bank Day at the Betty Brinn Children’s Museum

Families can Participate in Financial Literacy Activities at the Betty Brinn Children’s Museum on WaterStone Bank Day

The Betty Brinn Children’s Museum will host WaterStone Bank Day on Saturday, November 9, with special activities to help children learn about earning, sharing, spending and saving.

What: WaterStone Bank Day is a special day at the Museum highlighting financial literacy. Children can explore the Museum’s pretend WaterStone Bank exhibit and receive a take-home kit with pretend money and activities to do at the Museum and at home that promote good money management.

The Museum’s Be A Maker space will host large-scale games focusing on currency identification from 10 a.m. – noon and 2 – 4 p.m. Families can also enjoy the Museum’s exhibits like Home Town, Science CITY, Word Headquarters and Pocket Park.

Where: Betty Brinn Children’s Museum, 929 E. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee

When: Saturday, November 9, 2019, from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Location: 929 E. Wisconsin Avenue, Milwaukee, WI 53202

Hours: Monday-Saturday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Sunday, noon – 5 p.m.

Admission: $9 per person; $8 for seniors (ages 55+); children age 1 and younger are free; out-of-state visitors will be charged $1 more per person

Phone: 414-390-5437

Website: bbcmkids.org